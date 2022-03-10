Full capacity Hoobiyee 2022 set to return mid-March in Gitwinksihlkw

Proof of vaccine and masks required at event, live streaming option in development

Dancers performing at Hoobiyee 2020 in Gitlaxt’aamiks. The 2022 event will be taking place Mar. 11 and Mar. 12 at the Ts’oohl Ts’ap Memorial Centre in Gitwinksihlkw.

Gitwinksihlkw Four Crest Dancers are hosting Hoobiyee 2022 Mar. 11 and Mar. 12, with full capacity at the Ts’oohl Ts’ap Memorial Centre.

The event is a celebration for the Nisga’a people coinciding with the waxing of the crescent moon in February or March and generally when the oolichan begin to make their return to the Nass River.

The name stems from the Nisga’a word Hoobixis-hee, which refers to the bowl end of a wooden spoon.

The 2021 edition took place virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the Ts’oohl Ts’ap Memorial Centre will be at full capacity, several pandemic precautions will remain in effect.

Proof of vaccination is required, as is wearing a mask.

Only dance groups from the Nass Valley will be participating, including the Gingolx Cultural Dancers, Laxgalts’ap Cultural Dancers, Gitwinksihlkw Four Crest Dancers and Gitlaxt’aamiks Ceremonial Dancers.

Dance groups from other communities are asked to join their own communities for Hoobiyee celebrations this year.

The Nisga’a Lisims Government will release a full schedule of the event when it is available, and plans are in place to provide a livestreaming option for those not able to attend in person.