Fuel shortage from New Hazelton to Telkwa

Short supplies in B.C. have all stations but one in Smithers and one in Gitanmaax out of gas.

There are two stations with gasoline in the from the Hazeltons to Telkwa.

Petro Canada’s manager said Friday afternoon that the station will not run out of gas. She said it has a different supplier, Northwest Fuels Ltd., which is expected to refill the tanks Saturday.

Gitanmaax Food and Fuel was being resupplied by Northwest Fuels Friday evening and has gas available.

Every other station from New Hazelton to Telkwa without cardlocks has said they are out of all grades of gasoline. Diesel is still available.