Freezing rain warning issued for central Interior Remembrance Day

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for the central Interior.

A freezing rain warning is in effect for much of the central Interior this Remembrance Day Monday, Nov. 11.

The warning stretches from Terrace in the northwest to Prince George in the north and 100 Mile House in the south, including all the Chilcotin and Cariboo regions.

“Arctic air entrenched in the central Interior combined with a Pacific warm front delivering warm moist air aloft will produce favourable conditions for freezing rain in the [region] this afternoon and tonight. The freezing rain could be mixed with ice pellets or snow,” states Environment Canada.

Read More: COLUMN: Legion improving the lives of veterans

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots will become icy, slippery and hazardous. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas.”

The freezing rain and ice pellets are forecast to change to rain or showers on Tuesday afternoon as the warm air reaches the surface and brings the temperature above zero.

Highway alerts are also in effect for Highway 97 Pine Pass and Highway 97 from Clinton to 100 Mile House via Begbie Summit.

