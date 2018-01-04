An SUV hits the ditch west of Hazelton earlier this winter. Roads and sidewalks are slippery and extra caution is needed as a freezing rain warning is in effect. (Contributed photo)

Freezing rain warning

Freezing rain warning is in effect from Smithers to Terrace.

Time to really slow down.

There is a freezing rain warning in effect on Highway 16 from Smithers to Terrace.

Environment Canada says warm, moist air from a Pacific frontal system is moving over a shallow surface layer of arctic air today. This has resulted in periods of freezing rain over the region. The freezing rain will change to rain late this afternoon near Kitimat when the temperature rises above the freezing mark. A mixture of freezing rain and rain will continue near Terrace tonight.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Ice build-up may cause tree branches to break.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

ShiftIntoWinter.ca reminds drivers to know before you go. Adjust to winter driving behaviour and use winter tires and chains.

Road conditions are available at drivebc.ca.

Winter tires are mandatory at this time of year.

Previous story
Majority of assessment notices show slight increase in northern B.C.
Next story
Fiscal relationship with FN gets reset with help of B.C. chief

Just Posted

Freezing rain warning

Freezing rain warning is in effect from Smithers to Terrace.

Northwest bus service gets a new operator

BC Transit signs contract with Pacific Western Transit Canada after 11 years with First Transit

Majority of assessment notices show slight increase in northern B.C.

Granisle saw the biggest jump in the region

The cost of living in the North

Telkwa has highest cost in Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako info used to attract new residents.

Smithers co-housing group buys land

Info presentation by site development manager Gary Morrison of LiveWell Cohousing this Saturday.

Snowmobilers let the moose loose

Snowmobilers rescue moose buried neck-deep in snow in western Newfoundland

Fiscal relationship with FN gets reset with help of B.C. chief

Feds and First Nations could be about to transform the way they do business

Niagara Falls a frozen winter wonderland

Record cold temperatures have turned the natural attraction into a winter wonderland, drawing more visitors this winter than usual

Hockey royalty pays tribute to legendary Leaf Johnny Bower

A celebration of life ceremony for Canadian hockey legend Johnny Bower was held at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto on Wednesday

What you need to know: The lettuce-linked E. coli outbreak

What consumers should know about the romaine lettuce-linked E. coli outbreak

Trump ‘furious’ over new Bannon book

Trump left ‘furious,’ ‘disgusted’ by Bannon over new book

New year, new start? Not for President Trump

The first three days of 2018 brought a new array of targets for the president and the return of some familiar foes

Passenger rights group suing Air Transat over tarmac delay

Passenger rights group suing Canadian Transportation Agency, airline over tarmac delay case

Huge swath of US hit by winter storm, bringing snow, cold

Residents across a huge swath of the U.S. awakened Thursday to the beginnings of a massive winter storm

Most Read