Francophone School opens in Smithers

Parents in the Smithers area now have a French immersion option for their children’s education.

In September the Smithers Francophone School (SFS) opened its doors to the town and surrounding area.

The school is located at 3490 Fulton Avenue.

Although it is a public school, it is not connected with School District No. 54 – Bulkley Valley (SD54). Rather, it is operated by the Conseil scolaire francophone (CSF) and School District 93, which is the province’s French-language school board.

CSF runs 43 schools with more than 6,400 students across the province, including in Terrace and Prince George.

“Our vision is to promote the success of all learners through collaboration, innovation, and engagement, in a Francophone environment,” the school said in an email to The Interior News.

“We are aiming to develop a community of learners inspired by innovative education, a shared, living Francophone culture, and the acquisition of essential life skills for the future.”

To celebrate its opening, the school is hosting a family movie night on Nov. 30.

The school fundraising event will feature Tales of the Night, a French computer silhouette animation feature film directed by Michel Ocelot.

Entry is by donation; doors open at 6 p.m. and the screening begins at 6:30 p.m.

The SFS is encouraging anyone interested in learning more about the school or simply interested in seeing some critically acclaimed french cinema to stop by for the night.

The movie will be subtitled in English.

The CSF employs more than 900 employees and is one of the largest Francophone employers in Western Canada.



