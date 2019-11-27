Smithers Francophone School (SFS) located at 3490 Fulton Avenue. In September the school opened its doors to the town and surrounding area. To celebrate its opening the school is hosting a family movie night on Nov. 30. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. (Trevor Hewitt photo)

Francophone School opens in Smithers

Smithers Francophone School will host Nov. 30 movie night to celebrate opening

Parents in the Smithers area now have a French immersion option for their children’s education.

In September the Smithers Francophone School (SFS) opened its doors to the town and surrounding area.

The school is located at 3490 Fulton Avenue.

READ MORE: SD54 projects decrease in 2019-2020 enrolment

Although it is a public school, it is not connected with School District No. 54 – Bulkley Valley (SD54). Rather, it is operated by the Conseil scolaire francophone (CSF) and School District 93, which is the province’s French-language school board.

CSF runs 43 schools with more than 6,400 students across the province, including in Terrace and Prince George.

“Our vision is to promote the success of all learners through collaboration, innovation, and engagement, in a Francophone environment,” the school said in an email to The Interior News.

“We are aiming to develop a community of learners inspired by innovative education, a shared, living Francophone culture, and the acquisition of essential life skills for the future.”

To celebrate its opening, the school is hosting a family movie night on Nov. 30.

The school fundraising event will feature Tales of the Night, a French computer silhouette animation feature film directed by Michel Ocelot.

Entry is by donation; doors open at 6 p.m. and the screening begins at 6:30 p.m.

READ MORE: New SD54 superintendent named

The SFS is encouraging anyone interested in learning more about the school or simply interested in seeing some critically acclaimed french cinema to stop by for the night.

The movie will be subtitled in English.

The CSF employs more than 900 employees and is one of the largest Francophone employers in Western Canada.


trevor.hewitt@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
RCMP arrest U.S. man believed to be in Canada illegally after string of Vanderhoof Airport thefts
Next story
Why is it called ‘Black Friday’ anyway?

Just Posted

Judge reserves sentencing decision in Luke Strimbold sex assault case

The Crown is seeking four to six years federal time; the defence wants 18 months in provincial jail

Terrace River Kings tear up Smithers Steelheads with 7-2 win

Kings have yet to lose a game this season

First occupancy of CGL Houston camp expected for July 2020

Clearing the 78-kilometre pipeline section between Houston and Hazelton scheduled to start January

Bulkley Valley District Hospital Auxiliary (BVDHA) purchases over $315K in equipment for hospital

An imaging scanner intensifier, neonatal incubator and colonoscope were some of the pricier items

Former Burns Lake mayor to be sentenced today for sex crimes against minors

Luke Strimbold pleaded guilty to four counts of sexual assault involving boys in May

Privacy watchdogs say B.C.-based firm broke rules for political ads on Facebook

AggregateIQ provides election-related software and political advertising

B.C. first to endorse UN Indigenous rights legislation

John Horgan’s NDP pledge to adapt B.C. laws to declaration

Why is it called ‘Black Friday’ anyway?

The name origins of the infamous shopping day have a darker background

Kamloops teen who admitted to sexually assaulting social workers to get psych assessment

The 13-year-old boy’s identity is protected by the Youth Criminal Justice Act

Kelowna officials choose two parks for temporary homeless camping, dismantle tent city

Two parks have been established for people who need outdoor overnight shelter to set up their tents

LNG Kitimat work camp takes shape

Extensive worker camp now being assembled

Consumer spending ‘cautious,’ B.C. finance minister says

Carole James sees housing sales pick up, resources in decline

Children watchdog blames Alberta, B.C. for lack of coordination before teen’s overdose death

Jennifer Charlesworth, the Representative for Children and Youth, calls out lack of oversight

B.C. teacher disciplined for telling students they ‘suck,’ shoving them in hallway

Teaching licence suspended for one week

Most Read