FILE - A headline about President Donald Trump is displayed outside Fox News studios in New York on Nov. 28, 2018. The Delaware judge overseeing Dominion Voting Systems’ $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News announced late Sunday, April 16, that he was delaying the start of the trial until Tuesday, April 18. He did not cite a reason. The trial, which has drawn international interest, had been scheduled to start Monday morning with jury selection and opening statements. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

FILE - A headline about President Donald Trump is displayed outside Fox News studios in New York on Nov. 28, 2018. The Delaware judge overseeing Dominion Voting Systems’ $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News announced late Sunday, April 16, that he was delaying the start of the trial until Tuesday, April 18. He did not cite a reason. The trial, which has drawn international interest, had been scheduled to start Monday morning with jury selection and opening statements. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

Fox News case judge announces trial delay, gives no reason

Judge says delays in a long trial are not unusual and are built into the timeline

The Delaware judge overseeing a voting machine company’s $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News put off the opening of the trial Monday for one day, without any explanation.

Lawyers for Fox and Dominion Voting Systems would not comment on Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis’ decision or on reports that settlement talks may be ongoing.

Davis said that delays in a long trial are not unusual and are built into the timeline. Before ordering a recess, he talked briefly in a conference with attorneys representing Fox and Dominion.

The closely watched case centers on whether Fox, which is based in New York, defamed Dominion, based in Denver, by spreading false claims that the company rigged the 2020 election against Republican then-President Donald Trump.

—David Bauder And Randall Chase, The Associated Press

READ MORE: Fox News and 2020 election lies set to face jury come Monday

Media industryUSA

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Avalanche near Invermere claims life of snowmobiler
Next story
Twitter adds ‘Government-funded Media’ tag to CBC account

Just Posted

There is currently an encampment across from Town Hall. (Thom Barker photo)
Smithers council struggles with parks bylaw

Coastal Mountain Hydro (CMH) announced its rebranding on Thursday, April 13, 2023. It’s inspired by Tahltan artist Alano Edzerza’s artwork. (Photo courtesy of Coastal Mountain Hydro)
Coast Mountain Hydro unveils new brand identity reflecting Tahltan Territory connection

Alice Maitland sits in her kitchen and reflects on her careers. (Marisca Bakker photo)
B.C.’s longest-serving mayor reflects on 42 years in office

Stranded travellers stand in front of the departures building at Northwest Terrace Regional Airport on Thursday, April 13, 2023, as volcanic ash from one of Russia's most active volcanos disrupted travel in northwestern B.C. (Viktor Elias/Terrace Standard)
Flights resume at Northwest Regional Airport after volcanic eruption delays