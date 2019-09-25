Fowler sentencing set for Nov. 29

Hazeltons man was convicted in March of attempting to murder his neigbour

Ronald Fowler will be sentenced on Nov. 29.

A jury convicted Fowler on March 15 of attempted murder, aggravated assault with a weapon causing bodily harm, and discharging a firearm with intent to endanger the life of another person for shooting his neighbour George Parent on October 14, 2017 near Two Mile.

Sentencing was originally scheduled for May 10. Defence attorney Joseph McCarthy appeared in B.C. Supreme Court in Smithers Sept. 23 to set the new date of Nov. 29.

READ MORE: Jury finds Fowler guilty of attempted murder

“It’s my expectation that will be the final day,” McCarthy said.

During the three-week trial in February, both Crown and defence described a scenario that basically amounted to a longstanding feud between the two men. However, the Crown argued Fowler instigated the attack out of revenge, while the defence claimed Parent was the aggressor and Fowler acted in self-defence.

READ MORE: Crown seeks 9-10 years for Ronald Fowler attempted murder conviction

At the end of the trial, two outstanding issues remained. The first was the defence needed more time to submit further information on Fowler’s wife’s health concerns.

The second was a dispute over a forfeiture order. McCarthy said the guns are not Fowler’s to forfeit because they belong to his wife.

Those issues will now be dealt with at the sentencing.


