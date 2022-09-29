Four candidates vie for three school trustee positions

Three incumbents and one newcomer hope to represent Smithers/Glentanna/Driftwood on SD 54 board

There are four people running for three spots for Zone 2 (Smithers, Glentanna and Driftwood) in School District 54’s board election.

The three incumbents in Zone 2 are all running again along with one new person.

The incumbents include Frank Farrell, Jason Krauskopf and Floyd Kirshan.

Michael Burns has also put his name forward.

Burns is the president of a geophysical survey company that operates globally. He has an M.Sc. in Economic Geology and spends time both in the field and office.

He says he is running because he believes in a strong, well-managed school system that encourages academic excellence, and provides students with a respectful, safe and welcoming environment to learn in.

“I feel that schools are struggling to effectively teach traditional educational values as more and more programs and external demands are being put into the curriculum,” he added.

“I have talked to parents, teachers and administrators who all say to some degree that there is a lack of communication and constructive dialog between the trustees/school board, and the teachers, principals and other positions responsible for delivering our children’s education.

“Parents also have concerns about the lack of transparency and communication regarding different aspects of their children’s education. Parents have expressed concern to me regarding the SOGI 123 program content, transparency and age-appropriate introduction to gender identity, class sizes, split grade classes, the lack of new teachers and funding constraints within the schools.

“As a parent with young kids in the Smithers schools, and a strong background in business and leadership, I believe I would bring value as a trustee and provide representation for our community.”

Farrell has been a school trustee for the past 14 years and wants to continue in that role.

“I am running because of the same reason I ran the first time,” he said. “I would like to help in stewarding public education in the Bulkley Valley. I have children in the district and I wish that them and their generation of students have the education needed to be educated citizens.

“I believe that a successful district in educational achievement is helped by a healthy and proactive board of governance that represents local perspectives. I have listened to those perspectives as I have been a parent bringing both voices to the board table. From the perspective of a parent of a child with autism that perspective has been of an added significance.”

Krishan is also hoping to return to the board.

“I am running because I would like to share my time and experience,” he said. “I have extensive experience in management that I believe has benefited my role as a trustee.

“I also have a passion for representing different and diverse groups in our community. As a taxpayer in my community, I have a vested interest in making sure the money that the school district has is spent wisely. Most importantly, I strongly believe that quality public education is the foundation of a strong society.”

Krauskopf said he is running again because he wants to give back to the community that supported him as a youth growing up in Smithers. The Residential Property Appraiser is proud to call Smithers his home and raise his family here, he said.

”There is nowhere else I’d rather be,” he said.

His two children are currently part of the Engage Sport School Program at Smithers Secondary School.

In all the other zones the trustees will be acclaimed.

Kristina Graham will be acclaimed in Zone 3, which covers Telkwa and Quick and Ann P Michell will once again represent Zone 1, which is Lake Kathlyn, Evelyn and Witset.

The election will be held Oct. 15. Advance polls take place Wednesday, Oct. 5 and Wednesday, Oct. 12.

BC Election 2022Municipal election