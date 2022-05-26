Foundation nears completion for new units at Telkwa Seniors Housing complex

Foundation is stainless steel, not the traditional concrete slab

Existing residents of Telkwa House, senior housing development, are confused by and concerned about the unconventional-looking foundations put down to support 12 new units coming in.

The foundations are stainless steel instead of the concrete slabs residents were expecting.

“It looks a bit like the old game of “pick up sticks,” said Telkwa Senior Housing Society president John McDivitt.

Cranes will place the new prefabricated units, which were expected to arrive this week, on top of the steel foundation.

The 12 new 600-square-foot homes will be one-bedroom units that include washers and dryers, McDivitt said.

READ MORE: Smithers and Telkwa get affordable housing

Residents have concerns over the change of foundation, thinking the steel foundations will set the new units higher than the existing ones, creating a situation where the new units may look into the old ones.

“We aren’t opposed to the new units, we just wonder if they will be looking into our windows, which would not be a good situation,” resident Donna Herrington said.

The housing society, which will own the new units, has not decided what rent will be for these new units, McDivitt said.



deb.meissner@interior-news.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter