Steve Hogle, President of the Saskatoon Blades places flowers at a memorial at the stairs that lead to Elgar Petersen Arena in Humboldt, Saskatchewan, on Saturday, April 7, 2018. (Liam Richards/The Canadian Press via AP)

Forward Conner Lukan killed in Humboldt Broncos team bus crash

15 people died in the Saskatchewan highway crash

A forward from Alberta is among the 15 people killed after a collision between a truck and a bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team in Saskatchewan.

Conner Lukan, 21, of Slave Lake was on the bus as it travelled to a playoff game Friday in Nipawin.

Lukan played with the midget St. Albert Raiders and Spruce Grove Saints in the Alberta Junior Hockey League before joining the Broncos last year.

The Saints announced Lukan’s death on Twitter, along with four other alumni: Stephen Wack, Jaxon Joseph and Logan Hunter.

READ: Ladner vigil planned for Humboldt Broncos crash victims

Others killed in the crash include head coach Darcy Haugan, assistant coach Mark Cross, captain Logan Schatz, forward Evan Thomas, and defencemen Adam Herold and Xavier Labelle.

The bus driver, Glen Doerksen with Charlie’s Charters, also died in the crash, along with play-by-play radio announcer Tyler Bieber and statistics collector Brody Hinz.

Mounties have said 14 others on the bus were injured.

A vigil is scheduled for tonight in Humboldt.

The Canadian Press

Two defencemen, bus driver, stats keeper among 15 dead in Humboldt Broncos crash
B.C. vigil planned for Humboldt Broncos crash victims

