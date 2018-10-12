FortisBC says work to restore gas service will continue into weekend

The utility company, which distributes gas to about one million B.C. locations, said that until the damaged 36-inch gas line in Prince George is repaired, gas supply will continue to be constrained

FortisBC customers will have to continue limiting their use of natural gas into the weekend, as the process of restoring gas service to industrial customers is underway following an explosion along the Enbridge gas line in northern B.C. this week.

The utility company, which distributes gas to about one million B.C. locations, said in a statement Friday that until the damaged 36-inch gas line in Prince George is repaired, gas supply will continue to be constrained throughout the province.

Its now in the works of contacting those who own and operate large, multi-family high-rises.

“We’re asking everyone to continue holding off on any non-essential uses of natural gas and we’ll be in touch with our industrial customers who cut back and working with them to get them back on in the next while,” Doug Stout, Fortis BC vice-president of external relations, said in a statement.

The Enbridge gas line rupture and ensuing fire ball happened Tuesday evening in Shelley, about 15 kilometres northeast of Prince George. It forced about 100 residents of the nearby Lheidli T’enneh First Nation from their homes.

Enbridge’s smaller line was also shut down as a precautionary measure following the incident, but began flowing again early Thursday morning. Roughly 85 per cent of the gas FortisBC feeds to homes and businesses is carried by the twinned pipeline that runs from northern B.C. to the United States border south of Vancouver.

READ MORE: FortisBC warns pipeline explosion could lead to dip in natural gas supply

READ MORE: Northern B.C. pipeline explosion not criminal in nature

The line was shut down while Enbridge worked to restore gas flow through the pipeline.

Several major industries and institutions responded by switching energy sources, reducing operations or shutting down temporarily.

Tolko Industries Ltd. closed its Kamloops-area plywood plant and reduced operations at sawmills near Quesnel and Williams Lake.

The B.C. Institute of Technology reduced heat to a portion of the classrooms on its Burnaby campus while the University of B.C. advised researchers and other non-essential users to immediately stop using natural gas.

The university said Thursday that its buildings are no longer affected by reduced gas supplies.

The Transportation Safety Board is leading the investigation into the cause of the explosion, supported by teams of investigators from Enbridge and the National Energy Board.

On Thursday, the RCMP announced it had ruled out criminal activity in the incident.

With files from The Canadian Press

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Logging beetle-killed wood bad for small, at risk fisher: B.C. forest board
Next story
B.C. teen’s petition to end food waste in Canada reaches 142,000 signatures

Just Posted

Controlled fire on Hudson Bay Mtn

The small forest fire on the lower southeast portion of Smithers’ mountain is a controlled burn.

Remembering Lejac residential school

Lejac residential school survivor walks in honour of survivors and in memory of those who did not

Telkwa/RDBN candidates debate taxes and spending

Telkwa mayoral and Regional District candidates cover where they believe your money should go.

Smithers to decide

Housing, cannabis, safety, taxes and the proposed new library/gallery building debated in Smithers.

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs say no to approved LNG pipeline

Rundown of support, opposition and what $40-billion LNG investment means for BC and Bulkley Valley.

VIDEO: Drag story time a hit at B.C. childcare centre

Nelson’s Kootenay Kids invited a local performer to read to its kids

Fashion Fridays: Kim’s favourite fall things

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Speed limit hikes caused more fatalities on B.C. highways: Study

A new study from UBC says the increased rural highway speed limits in British Columbia led to more deaths on our roads.

Facebook says hackers accessed 29M people’s accounts

Facebook says hackers accessed data from 29 million accounts as part of the security breach disclosed two weeks ago.

US astronaut thanks Russian rescuers for their quick work

The Soyuz rocket that Hague and Russian cosmonaut Alexei Ovchinin were heading off in to the International Space Station failed two minutes after Thursday’s launch.

BrettKavanaugh.com launched as a site to help sexual assault survivors

The site is hosted by Fix The Court, a non-partisan judicial reform organization focused on calling for greater transparency in the U.S. Supreme Court.

Canada’s Bob Knuckey aims to push world Ironman envelope at age 70

The 70-year-old retired teacher from Ontario has pulled out all the stops in training to both win his age group Saturday in Kona, Hawaii, and to break the record currently held by another Canadian.

50,000 pink flags planted at B.C. park shine light on sex-selection abortion

We Need a Law group ‘advocates for fetal interest’ protection: legal counsel

First Nation ‘disappointed’ in top court’s consultation ruling

The Supreme Court ruled Thursday that federal ministers do not have to consult Indigenous groups when drafting legislation.

Most Read