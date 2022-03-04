Former Telkwa mayor charged with Fentanyl possession

Brad Layton was arrested in April, 2021, charged in February and will appear in court March 15

Brad Layton

The former mayor of Telkwa has been charged with possession of fentanyl.

Charges against Brad Layton stemmed from a traffic stop last year.

Police said in a press release yesterday (March 3), when an officer approached the vehicle on Queen Street near First Avenue on April 18, 2021, they observed suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Layton was arrested, but released without process pending further investigation, the release stated.

On Feb. 22, the BC prosecution service approved one charge of possession of a controlled substance. Layton is scheduled to appear in Smithers court March 15.

Layton stepped down as mayor in January after being absent from council meetings for several months. At the time, the Village of Telkwa issued a press release citing “health issues” for the resignation.

Telkwa CAO Debbie Joujan said because it is a legal matter, the village would not be commenting at this time.

Brad Layton. (File photo)

