Former Telkwa Mayor Brad Layton pleads not guilty to drug possession

He remains out on bail pending trial

Brad Layton

Brad Layton

Former Telkwa Mayor Brad Layton pleaded not guilty to possession of fentanyl during a court appearance April 19.

Charges against Layton stemmed from a traffic stop last year (April 2021) in Smithers, during which an officer observed suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and later released. He remains out on bail, pending trial.

Layton stepped down as mayor in January after being absent from council meetings for several months. At the time, the Village of Telkwa issued a press release citing “health issues” for the resignation.

Layton will next appear at a pre-trial conference April 26.

READ MORE: Former Telkwa mayor charged with Fentanyl possession


deb.meissner@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
RCMP arrest man in connection with Kitwanga wildfire

Just Posted

Brad Layton
Former Telkwa Mayor Brad Layton pleads not guilty to drug possession

Wildfire burns on Snake Hill near Kitwanga. (Screen capture/Jacob Beaton video/Facebook)
RCMP arrest man in connection with Kitwanga wildfire

Vopak is proposing to build another propane project on Ridley Island, Prince Rupert. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View) An environmental assessment certificate has been issued to Vopak, the Ministry of Environment and Climate Control Strategies announced on April 19. Vopak is proposing to build another LPG storage facility on Ridley Island, Prince Rupert. (File photo)
Environmental Assessment Certificate issued to Vopak for Prince Rupert project

Wet’suwet’en supporters and Coastal GasLink opponents continue to protest outside the B.C. Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, February 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Ottawa feared repeat of 2020 rail blockades before B.C. pipeline arrests last fall