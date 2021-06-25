Assistant Commissioner Dwayne McDonald, RCMP. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)

Assistant Commissioner Dwayne McDonald, RCMP. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)

Former Surrey RCMP top cop Dwayne McDonald named next boss of RCMP in B.C.

He was Surrey RCMP’s officer in charge before Assistant Commissioner Brian Edwards took over that role on Jan. 6, 2020

A former Surrey RCMP officer in charge is the next Commanding Officer of the RCMP in B.C.

Assistant Commissioner Dwayne McDonald will assume the rank of deputy commissioner when on July 1 he takes over the job currently held by Deputy Commissioner Jennifer Strachan, who is retiring from the RCMP.

McDonald said he knows policing is “evolving” and he’s “ready to be part of the change and work with our people, partners and communities to make it even better.

“Our policing team will succeed if we set shared goals, have clearly defined roles, enhance our relationships and increase trust and confidence. I want to continue to build on Deputy Commissioner Strachan’s legacy and I am optimistic about the way forward,” McDonald said.

McDonald served as Surrey’s top cop until Assistant Commissioner Brian Edwards replaced him on Jan. 6, 2020. McDonald then went on to serve as the RCMP’s criminal operations officer in charge of federal, investigative services and organized crime for B.C.

Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth said McDonald is “well-positioned as commanding officer of the largest RCMP division in Canada to tackle key priority issues in policing today and into the future.”


