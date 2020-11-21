Former Smithers council candidate arrested for refusing to wear mask

Randy Bell handcuffed and given a warning at Bulkley Valley Credit Union

Randy Bell. File photo.

Former Smithers Town Council candidate Randy Bell was arrested, handcuffed and escorted out of the Bulkley Valley Credit Union on Friday afternoon for refusing to wear a mask inside, according to a video he posted on Facebook.

After being asked several times to put on a mask, and refusing to do so or to leave the credit union, RCMP were called.

In the video, posted on Bell’s Facebook page, you can hear RCMP asking repeatedly for Bell to put on his mask to continue his banking, at which time he continues to refuse.

He is then handcuffed and taken to the RCMP vehicle, where the officer and Bell can be heard having a lengthy discussion about the laws regarding the newly-announced mask mandate.

READ MORE: Masks now mandatory in all public indoor and retail spaces in B.C.

After determining that Bell would not be going back inside the credit union, the officer encourages him to “go home and educate himself on the law.”

The officer could be heard saying on the video that he (RCMP) had six months to issue a ticket, although, “if this is the last we hear of it, we can move on, but if we have to revisit this conversation, then the ticket will still be an option.”

Bell was released from police custody at the scene, but could be heard saying to his wife to “keep the video as it’s probably going to happen again.”

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced a mandatory mask mandate Thursday (Nov. 17) for all public indoor spaces.

In the Oct. 17 municipal byelection, Bell came in third out of four candidates for councillor with 177 votes behind Mika Meyer with 531 and Colin Bateman with 443. He also unsucessfully ran for mayor in 2018 against now-Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP Taylor Bachrach.

More to come…..

READ MORE: 6 things you need to know about B.C’s latest COVID-19 health orders


Most Read