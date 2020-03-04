Anne Yanciw, who just resigned as the Village of Ashcroft CAO. File photo.

Former Smithers and Valemount CAO has resigned as Ashcroft CAO after six months

Deputy Corporate Officer Daniela Dyck has been appointed Interim CAO

The Village of Ashcroft’s Chief Administrative Officer (CAO), Anne Yanciw, has resigned, according to Ashcroft Mayor Barbara Roden as of March 3.

“The Village of Ashcroft wishes to announce that Anne Yanciw has resigned her position as Chief Administrative Officer. While Ms. Yanciw has enjoyed her time with the Village, she has decided to pursue other professional interests. The Village wishes her well and thanks her for her service,” she said in a statement.

Yanciw was brought on board in September last year (2019).

RELATED: New CAO brings experience and enthusiasm to Ashcroft, addresses employment history

Yanciw had previously worked as a CAO in both Smithers and Valemount.

“Deputy Corporate Officer Daniela Dyck has been appointed Interim CAO. Mayor and council look forward to working with her on the many projects and initiatives currently underway,” according to Roden.

Just Posted

