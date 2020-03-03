Jamboree organizer Edward Vandeyck with a 100-foot-tall radio tower brought in for the annual jamboree at Camp McLean. (Black Press file photo)

Former Scouts leader facing a number of child porn charges in Surrey

Charges were sworn against Edward Johannas Vandeyck on Feb. 28

A South Surrey man who spent more than 25 years as a volunteer for Scouts Canada, has been charged with a number of child pornography offences.

Edward Johannas Vandeyck, born in 1962, has been charged with possession of child pornography, accessing child pornography and two counts of importing/distributing child pornography, according to online court documents.

The alleged offences occurred in Surrey on Sept. 26, 2019 and the charges were sworn Feb. 28, 2020.

According to Vandeyck’s Linkedin page, he worked as a volunteer with Scouts Canada from 1992 to 2018. His work history says he joined as a Scouts leader for his two children, and “I continue to volunteer as I find it challenging and satisfying.”

A Scouts Canada official said Tuesday the organization was not contacted by the RCMP regarding Vandeyck, but that they would support the investigation in “any way that we can.”

On Oct. 26, 2018, Black Press Media published an article that indicates Vandeyck helped construct a 100-foot-tall radio tower for the Jamboree On The Air and Jamboree On The Internet (JOTA-JOTI) communications weekend at Camp McLean in south Langley.

JOTA-JOTI is the largest Scouting event in the world, with more than 1.8 million scouts participating across 150-plus countries. Kids in the program use ham radio, Morse code and other traditional technology methods to communicate.

Representatives from Camp McLean did not return a request for comment made Monday.


aaron.hinks@peacearchnews.com

Visit us at peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

child pornCourt

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Statistics Canada says political apathy main reason Canadians didn’t vote in 2019 federal election
Next story
Biden, Bernie’s Super Tuesday brawl to shape Democratic race

Just Posted

Elected Wet’suwet’en councillor calls for inclusivity in consensus building over deal

There are more than 5,000 Wet’suwet’en people throughout the province and country

Wet’suwet’en chiefs, ministers reach proposed agreement in B.C. pipeline dispute

Chief Woos, one of the Wet’suwet’en hereditary leaders, says the proposal represents an important milestone

Coastal GasLink to resume work as tentative deal reached between B.C., feds and Wet’suwet’en

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs are in opposition to the 670-kilometre natural gas pipeline

Talks with hereditary chiefs run into the night

Ministers expected to make statement Saturday morning

51 health professionals send letter to Trudeau, Horgan panning Coastal GasLink

They point to studies about the health and climate change risks from pipeline

Trudeau urges patience as Wet’suwet’en mull over proposed land and title deal

Pipeline dispute has meant difficult times for many Canadians over the past few weeks, Trudeau says

B.C. confirms 9th case of COVID-19 as man who travelled to Iran

Man in his 50s in Fraser Health’s area

Provide paid leave after domestic or sexual violence, B.C. told

Survey says job-protected unpaid leave isn’t enough

Victoria police hand out nearly $17,000 in distracted driving tickets in five hours

Police focus on keeping drivers ‘hands on the wheel and mind on the task’

Statistics Canada says political apathy main reason Canadians didn’t vote in 2019 federal election

More than one third of non-voters (35 per cent) say they are ‘not interested in politics’

Former Scouts leader facing a number of child porn charges in Surrey

Charges were sworn against Edward Johannas Vandeyck on Feb. 28

UPDATE: Tornadoes devastate Tennessee, killing at least 19 people

The disaster affected voting in Tennessee, one of 14 Super Tuesday states

BC rink drops fourth straight at Brier

Vernon’s Jim Cotter and company fall 6-3 to New Brunswick Tuesday morning

Class action lawsuit filed against largest seniors care provider in B.C.

Allegations range from negligent care to millions of dollars in shortfall of care not provided

Most Read