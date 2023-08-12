Former P.E.I. premier tapped to help pick next Supreme Court Justice

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced the names of the 8-member independent advisory board

Former Prince Edward Island premier Wade MacLauchlan will for the second time chair the advisory body looking for Canada’s next Supreme Court of Canada Justice.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Friday (Aug. 11) announced the names of the eight-member independent advisory board who will provide him with a short list of highly qualified candidates.

The government is looking to replace Russell Brown, who announced his retirement in June, ending a probe by the Canadian Judicial Council into allegations of misconduct.

The allegations emerged out of an event in Arizona where Brown was accused of being intoxicated and harassing a group of individuals, which he denies.

Trudeau’s office says the advisory board will consider candidates who are “functionally bilingual.”

Because Brown was from Alberta to maintain regional representation among the nine justices on the court the new appointee must be from Western or Northern Canada.

