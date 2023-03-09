Former mayor of Smithers dies

Cress Farrow was a councillor for three terms and mayor for one term until 2011

Cress Farrow (centre left) at the ribbon cutting ceremony for the extension to the airport runway. (File photo)

Cress Farrow (centre left) at the ribbon cutting ceremony for the extension to the airport runway. (File photo)

Former Smithers mayor Cress Farrow has passed away.

Farrow was mayor for one term until 2011 and previous to that, a councillor for three terms.

He was defeated in the Nov. 2011 mayoral election by Taylor Bachrach.

Among his successes, he said at the time, was council’s work in developing “frugal” budgets and minimizing taxes to the community.

Also during his time as mayor, a protocol was signed between Smithers and the Wet’suwet’en, meaning they present jointly at annual meetings with the province.

Another big project finished under his leadership was the extension to the runway at the Smithers airport.

After he left politics, he said he wanted to go on some cycling trips and spend more time on his guitar.

Former councillor Mark Bandstra worked with Farrow for one term and said he was very genuine and a hard worker.

“I enjoyed working with him,” he said. “One thing I remember about Cress is he always had a big smile, like when his face broke into a grin, he had a big smile. And that was his personality. He was pleasant and happy. And he was committed to the community.”

Bandstra also admired how fiscally responsible Farrow was.

“He was always very aware of the taxpayer. And remembering that at the end of the day, that’s who paid for whatever we were approving. So he’s not overly cautious, but cognizant. And, that came through in his leadership, which I always appreciated.”

Prior to being elected, Farrow owned Apex Cleaning, and always had a extravagant float in the town’s annual fall fair parade.

Flags at town hall will fly at half-mast.

@MariscaDekkema
marisca.bakker@interior-news.com
Former mayor Cress Farrow at a ribbon cutting ceremony for a playground on Turner Way. (File photo)

Former mayor Cress Farrow at a ribbon cutting ceremony for a playground on Turner Way. (File photo)

Cress Farrow. (File photo)

Cress Farrow. (File photo)

Pop-up banner image