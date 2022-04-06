“True Reconciliation” will be Jody Wilson-Raybould’s third book. (Mélanie Provencher/House of Commons Photo Services)

Former justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould to release book on reconciliation

The publisher says the book comes in response to the most common question Wilson-Raybould receives

Former Liberal cabinet minister Jody Wilson-Raybould is set to publish a book that’s being billed as a guide to reconciliation.

McClelland & Stewart says “True Reconciliation: How to Be a Force for Change” is slated to hit shelves on Nov. 8.

The publisher says the book comes in response to the most common question Wilson-Raybould receives: “What can I do to help advance reconciliation?”

It says Wilson-Raybould offers “clear and accessible guide” for how to improve relations between Indigenous and non-Indigenous people at every level of Canadian society.

Wilson-Raybould served as Canada’s first Indigenous justice minister until her time in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s cabinet came to an end in early 2019 after a clash over how a potential criminal case against SNC-Lavalin should be handled.

Last summer, she announced she would not seek re-election as an Independent MP in Vancouver, saying Parliament had become “toxic and ineffective” and she was leaving because of a “disgraceful” emphasis on partisan politics over real action.

“True Reconciliation” is Wilson-Raybould’s third book.

“From coast-to-coast-to-coast — in various ways and more than ever before — Canadians are wanting to play their part in moving towards true reconciliation with Indigenous peoples,” she said in a statement on Wednesday.

“This book is about helping change a conversation that has become unnecessarily complicated. We have the solutions, and we know what needs to be done.”

– The Canadian Press

Indigenous reconcilliationJody Wilson-Raybould

