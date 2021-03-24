Robert Dickson from his days as a volunteer firefighter. (Submitted/Houston Today)

Robert Dickson from his days as a volunteer firefighter. (Submitted/Houston Today)

Former Houston fire chief publishes book about firefighting

A biography that tells tales of his 40 years of firefighting

A former fire chief of the Houston volunteer fire department, has published a book called Firestorm: The Journey of a Fireman across B.C.

Robert Dickson, now a long-time resident of Castlegar, has recently come out with a book on his adventures and times from his fire-fighting days from 1965 to 2000s. Dickson started as a volunteer fire-fighter in Prince Rupert and was in Houston from 1969 to 1973 before moving to Castlegar. He was elected as the fire chief from 1971 to 1973.

“All kinds of things happened at that time when I was in Houston. Most of the calls were ambulance calls. We had some fire calls. We did have a bombing in the shopping centre when I was there. We had floods,” he said.

Back then, BC ambulance was not around and the ambulance-related calls or medical calls would also be attended by the fire stations, he said.

“When there was a fire, each officer, myself included had a black phone on the wall which was just outside our bedroom. It didn’t have a dial, it had a red button. So when you talked on phone with somebody and realized it was a fire, you would press the red button in the centre of the phone and the siren on top of the fire hall would go off, to call people,” he said.

While firefighting was voluntary work, Dickson worked as a steam engineer for several companies and mills all through the province. But in his roughly 40 years of firefighting life, Dickson donned several hats from assistant fire chief to the fire marshal, a training officer to an auxiliary fire fighter.

Dickson’s new hat as an author, at the age of 76, has been long-time coming according to him.

“I am not a writer but I always wanted to write and I procrastinated like most people. In 2019, I finally got it down,” he said.

The book has several stories from his time as a fire-fighter as well as from his training role with the Justice Institute of B.C.

One of the several interesting anecdotes from Dickson’s book involves him and his crew in Houston building a fire truck.

At that time, the council had the money to buy a factory truck but the firemen talked about it and decided they needed a better second truck and so they built a better second truck, he said.

“When Houston got rid of it, Telkwa took it and then Telkwa used the truck for many years. When Telkwa was done with it, Topley took it. So there are pictures of the truck in the book there. It obviously was a pretty good truck. But they don’t do that anymore; nobody builds fire trucks in their fire halls anymore,” he said.

The book has other stories from Kootenays, Castlegar and his home town Prince Rupert as well.

Dickson is currently in the process of putting out another book which will be about hunting and fishing and his wife is now working on editing the book.

His first book, Firestorm, is available online on Amazon and directly from the author.

Priyanka Ketkar
Multimedia journalist
@PriyankaKetkar

priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follows us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate creeps up again, to 682 on Tuesday
Next story
Vernon relinquishes Ogopogo rights to Syilx Nation

Just Posted

Medical staff at Bulkley Valley District Hospital urge everyone to continue to follow public health guidelines while vaccination program proceeds. (File photo)
Local MD Update: A year of COVID-19

Smithers doctors urge getting vaccinated, but staying the course in the meantime

David Stam, 52, is the managing director of Foundry Terrace. He moved to the northwest after a lengthy career in youth justice and social services in Ontario. (Ben Bogstie/Terrace Standard)
Skeena Voices | Staying young by supporting youth

David Stam, 52, was shy and anxious when he was young, and… Continue reading

Robert Dickson from his days as a volunteer firefighter. (Submitted/Houston Today)
Former Houston fire chief publishes book about firefighting

A biography that tells tales of his 40 years of firefighting

RDBN. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
RDBN’s Parks and Trail Service establishment progresses

Has adopted bylaws for four areas and allocated grant-in-aid monies

Bobby Tyler Quock.
Police seek help locating Bobby Tyler Quock

Suspect described as 150lb, 5’10” Indigenous man, brown hair, brown eyes and considered dangerous

A bald eagle, rehabilitated at the North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre in Errington, has been released into the wild. (NIWRA screen cap)
VIDEO: Rehabilitated B.C. bald eagle released into the wild

Annual North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre event in Errington held virtually due to COVID-19

Alexis Coughlan of Abbotsford is questioning why the paramedics took so long and why the firefighters from down the street were not dispatched when her two-year-old son Milo was having a seizure. (Submitted photo)
With a firehall down the street, B.C. mom questions response time for son’s seizure

Alexis Coughlan wonders why firefighters just down the street weren’t called before paramedics

People wait in line at a COVID-19 testing facility in Burnaby, B.C., on Thursday, August 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C.’s rising COVID-19 infection rate hits 800 for Thursday

191 more positive tests for coronavirus variants of concern

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

B.C. company, Inno Lifecare, is manufacturing the first N95 respirators approved for sale by Health Canada in its Tri-City facility. It made a million in its first week of production. (Provided)
B.C. company 1st in Canada authorized to sell N95 masks made in-house

After a million masks made in its 1st week of production, the company’s eyes are set on a contract with the B.C. government

Chilliwack Free Reformed Church on Yale Road (seen on Dec. 1, 2020), along with Free Grace Baptist Church, held in-person services despite the Nov. 19 public health order banning indoor gatherings. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
B.C. allows indoor religious services from March 28-May 13

Temporary easing with Easter, Passover, Ramadan coming up

Medical personnel wear protective gear to wheel a patient into St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver, B.C. on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
COVID patients hospitalized with variants of concern more likely to end up in ICU

Among patients with variants of concern, 30 per cent of people end up in the ICU

Rose Sawka, 91, reaches out to her son Terry Sawka, on a daily visit through the window at Acropolis Manor in Prince Rupert, Jan. 30, 2021. (K-J Millar/The Northern View)
COVID-19: Friends, family allowed to visit B.C. senior homes April 1

Communal dining, outings also allowed with precautions

(Unsplash)
44% of Canadians feel their careers would suffer if they revealed mental health issues: report

Half of managers said they drank more in February than they did in October, before the second wave

Most Read