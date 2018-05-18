Former daycare operator convicted of kidnapping

Zsuzsanna Holland has been found guilty of abucting a person under the age of 14

Zsuzsanna Holland has been found guilty of kidnapping a child under the age of 14.

A jury convicted Zsuzsanna Holland of one count of kidnapping Friday morning in Williams Lake Supreme Court.

Holland, who is in her 50s, represented herself throughout the lengthy trial which saw her cross-examine Crown witnesses, including a police officer who led the investigation into the charge.

Supreme Court Judge Michael Tammen presided over the trial.

The charge stems from a 2014 investigation.

A publication ban prevents the publishing of any information that could identify the victim.

Holland ran a daycare for a time in the lakecity out of the former Kwaleen Elementary School in Williams Lake.

She has also claimed to be a minister of children and family with the Chilcotin National Congress.

In December 2016 Crimestoppers issued a bulletin asking the public’s assistance in locating Holland who was wanted at the time on outstanding warrants.

The BC Prosecution Service confirmed the matter will be in court next on Tuesday, May 22 at 10 a.m.