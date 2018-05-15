Former Burns Lake mayor Luke Strimbold is facing multiple sex-related criminal charges. (File photo)

Former Burns Lake mayor trial pushed back with more accusers

The case is rescheduled for June 19 in Smithers after RCMP says there may be more victims.

The Crown asked Tuesday that the sexual assault case against former Burns Lake Mayor Luke Strimbold be pushed back until the week of June 18 because of the possibility of additional victims coming forward.

“We have the prospect of additional complainants as we were advised by the RCMP and we have additional discourse,” the Crown’s representative said.

The case was in Smithers Tuesday for an election, the process by which a person charged with an indictable offence, with the exception of treason and murder, chooses whether they will be tried by Provincial Court judge, a Supreme Court judge alone, or a Supreme Court judge and jury.

The defense did not oppose the request for delay.

Strimbold was charged with 24 sex-related crimes, which include sexual assault, in March. Some of the charges are from during his time as mayor.

Many of the alleged victims were under the age of 16 at the time. The victims identities are under a publication ban.

Strimbold was arrested and released from RCMP custody in early February on bail. As a condition of his release the former mayor is banned from public areas where people under 18 years old are nearby.

This is the second time the proceedings have been pushed back. The original court appearance on April 6 was moved to May 15 due to a lack of preparedness from both sides of the trial.

The election has been rescheduled for Tuesday, June 19 at 9 a.m in Smithers.

Strimbold resigned in September 2016, saying he wanted to focus on his business. He was also the BC Liberal Party membership chair for the provincial executive board before the allegations came to light.

Comments are closed

Previous story
BC RCMP won’t be charged after officers shoot robbery suspect
Next story
Construction of LNG Canada plant still on hold

Just Posted

Former Burns Lake mayor trial pushed back with more accusers

The case is rescheduled for June 19 in Smithers after RCMP says there may be more victims.

Structure fire near Tyhee Lake

Telkwa and Forestry firefighters responded to a fire on Hislop Road Monday.

UPDATED: If Kinder Morgan bails, feds will back new Trans Mountain investors

Canadian finance minister’s update comes the same day Kinder Morgan shareholders plan to meet

UPDATE: Bulkley River flooding forecast

Still very high water, but no rain helps as forecast gets less dire.

Canadian common sense

Kitimat Clean president David Black wants value-added oil industry with refineries on B.C.’s coast.

Douglas Coupland exhibit explores dark side of plastics on B.C. shores

Renowned artist uses plastics found on Haida Gwaii in upcoming display at Vancouver Aquarium

Construction of LNG Canada plant still on hold

Construction will only begin following a positive final investment decision

B.C. conservation officers euthanize coyote after young child attacked

A four-year-old boy was attacked by a coyote in Burnaby, BC Conservation Officer Service says

Kootenay-Boundary region requests military assistance in flooding relief

The political request came Tuesday night

B.C. hotel says Expedia cost them customers

Vancouver Island couple receives ‘overwhelming’ support from community, other businesses

Talks break down between Canadian Lacrosse Association, national teams

CLA’s decision to not negotiate with the players’ association has frustrated many NLTPA members

Feces-flinging woman attacks B.C. Tim Hortons staff

RCMP arrested the woman after the incident.

VIDEO: Mother of missing Victoria man pleads for help in Chilliwack

Yannick Myers not seen by family or friends since summer 2017

UPDATE: Prosecution, defence spar over sentencing for B.C. polygamist leader

Peter Wilson recommends up to six months for Blackmore and up to 90 days for Oler

Most Read