Former B.C. woman charged over distressed dogs to return to Red Deer court

Defence lawyer hopes to soon resolve more than a dozen charges against B.C. woman

A B.C. woman charged after she was found with eight distressed dogs in an Innisfail hotel room last summer appears close to resolving her legal problems.

Karin Leeanna Adams, formerly of Quesnel and Houston, was in provincial court in Red Deer on Wednesday to deal with more than a dozen charges.

It is alleged Adams had the dogs, despite being under a 20-year ban preventing her from possessing animals that stemmed from a case in Houston in 2014.

Innisfail RCMP also laid charges of impersonating police and interfering with property after Adams allegedly posed as a law enforcement official to ask a pet owner questions about her dog. She is further accused of trying to take the dog.

Adams is in custody after she was arrested and charged in September for breaching the terms of her earlier release.

Crown prosecutor Brittany Ashmore moved on Wednesday to revoke bail on the other charges she faces.

Defence lawyer Rod Clark told the judge he has been speaking with the Crown prosecutor and they are “very close to resolution.”

The case returns to court Nov. 14.

Her daughter, Catherine Adams, was recently sentenced to 90 days in jail in relation to dozens of animals, including 11 horses, 25 dogs and 17 birds, found in distress at her and her mother’s home northeast of Calgary in 2015.


