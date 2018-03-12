Former B.C. teacher disciplined for asking pregnant student if she was ‘horny’

High school teacher repeatedly swore, raised his voice and made lewd comments to female students

A former high school teacher has been disciplined for making inappropriate comments to students and a principal when teaching at Boston Bar Elementary-Secondary School.

Documents released by the BC Teachers’ Regulation Branch last week say that Darryl Egan Inancsi made a slew of inappropriate comments in 2012.

The comments, which include asking a “female grade 11 student who was pregnant if her pregnancy made her feel ‘hornier’”, occurred in September 2012 when Inancsi was a teacher in Boston Bar. The school confirmed Inancsi was employed there, but could not confirm what years he taught at the school.

Inancsi also asked a student whether she consumed drugs over the summer, told a male student in Grade 8 to “pick up your s**t and get the hell out of here.” The letter states he “repeatedly raised his voice and swore at students.”

One incident involved the school principal. The letter states the principal heard raised voices from the classroom Inancsi was teaching in, when she came to investigate the teacher told her “more than once, in the presence of the class, that a student had told him to “go f**k” himself.”

The inappropriate comments are detailed in a consent resolution agreement signed between Inancsi and teacher regulator in February.

The letter states Inancsi has not been teaching since taking a leave of absence in September 2013.

The agreement comes after many disciplinary steps taken against Inancsi during the time he was employed by School District 78 — which covers Boston Bar, Hope, Agassiz and Harrison Hot Springs. It began with two letters of reprimand in 2001. In 2008 he was given two letters of direction, and in October 2012 he was given another letter of discipline.

Part of the 2012 letter instructed Inancsi to take part in anger management counselling and take a BC Teachers’ Federation professional boundaries course. He took the boundaries course and attended three counselling sessions.

