Former B.C. Greyhound bus drivers head to Penticton for goodbye party

A big retirement party for former Greyhound Canada bus drivers, who used to drive across Western Canada, is kicking off today in the South Okanagan.

The party, which runs until May 19 at various locations around Penticton, is meant to be a meaningful send-off for their years of service.

To raise money for the event, former bus driver for the company, Ann Meacham, collected pop cans left on buses over the years.

Meacham started collecting the cans when the company stopped paying for retirement parties several years ago, she said.

So far, the Kelowna resident, with the help of others, has raised $2,000.

Last summer, Greyhound Canada announced it would stop service in Western Canada on all but one route at the end of October.

One route, between Vancouver and Seattle, remains as it is operated by Greyhound in Washington State.

Meacham said she has heard that many bus drivers have moved on to find other work, either for a different bus company, public transportation or school buses.

This afternoon, bus drivers from the Vancouver area, Kamloops, Kelowna and Calgary are in Penticton playing golf at the Twin Lakes Golf Course.

On Saturday, a banquet is taking place at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre. A barbecue will take place at Sun-Oka Beach on Sunday.

A total of 150 former Greyhound Canada bus drivers are coming to town for the celebration, she said.