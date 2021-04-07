Commissioner Austin Cullen looks over the hearing room before opening statements at the Cullen Commission of Inquiry into Money Laundering in British Columbia, in Vancouver, on Monday, February 24, 2020. The commission probing money laundering in British Columbia says it’s adding former and current government officials to its roster for testimony. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Commissioner Austin Cullen looks over the hearing room before opening statements at the Cullen Commission of Inquiry into Money Laundering in British Columbia, in Vancouver, on Monday, February 24, 2020. The commission probing money laundering in British Columbia says it’s adding former and current government officials to its roster for testimony. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Former B.C. cabinet ministers to testify at money laundering inquiry

The province granted the commission an extension in March to produce its final report

A commission of inquiry into money laundering in British Columbia is adding former and current cabinet ministers to its witness list.

On its website, the Cullen commission says former premier Christy Clark is among those scheduled to testify later this month.

Former B.C. Liberal cabinet ministers Rich Coleman, Michael de Jong and Kash Heed will also testify, along with Shirley Bond, the party’s interim leader who served as Clark’s public safety minister and attorney general.

The commission says Attorney General David Eby will testify as well.

They are expected to testify from April 19 to 30.

The B.C. government appointed Supreme Court Justice Austin Cullen in May 2019 to lead the public inquiry into money laundering after three reports outlined how hundreds of millions of dollars in illegal cash affected B.C.’s real estate, luxury vehicle and gaming sectors.

The province granted the commission an extension in March to produce its final report, which is now due on Dec. 15.

The Canadian Press

money laundering

