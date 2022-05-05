Alberta’s provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa, Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Police say a former Alberta teacher accused of recording at least 10 students changing their clothes at school has been charged with voyeurism and other offences. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Former Alberta teacher charged after videos of students in change room found

James Neil Morrison taught at Assumption Junior/Senior High School in Cold Lake, Alta

Police say a former teacher accused of recording at least 10 students changing their clothes at a school in northeastern Alberta has been charged with voyeurism and other offences.

The province’s Internet Child Exploitation unit says in a release that James Neil Morrison has also been charged with making child pornography, theft of electronic data, and possession of child pornography.

The unit says the suspect, who is 34, taught at Assumption Junior/Senior High School in Cold Lake, Alta., within the Lakeland Catholic School Division.

The suspect was arrested in April 2021 after police received their first complaint about a student being filmed.

After further analysis of the suspect’s computer, the news release says police discovered videos dating back to 2013 of 10 students using the school’s change room.

Police say the students are shocked by the discovery of the videos and investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them.

—The Canadian Press

