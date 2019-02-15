F150 year 2011 (Wikimedia Commons)

Ford recalls 1.5 million pickups that can downshift without warning

It includes about 221,000 vehicles in Canada

Ford is recalling nearly 1.5 million pickup trucks in North America because the transmissions can suddenly downshift into first gear.

The recall covers F-150 trucks from the 2011 through 2013 model years with six-speed automatic transmissions.

It includes about 221,000 vehicles in Canada along with 1.26 million in the U.S.

The company says a glitch in sending a signal from the transmission speed sensor is the cause. Ford has five reports of accidents including one that caused a whiplash injury from a sudden downshift.

Owners will be notified by letter starting March 4. Dealers will update the powertrain control software to fix the problem.

Ford’s F-Series pickup is the top-selling vehicle in both Canada and United States.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. looks to create witness security program

Just Posted

Coastal GasLink prepares sites of construction work camps

Unist’ot’en condemn 14 ‘man camps’ housing 500-800 workers as threatening safety of women and children

All Native Basketball Tournament Day 4: Recap

Results and highlights from day 4 at the 2019 All Native Basketball Tournament

Poll on green space

What should be considered green space in Smithers?

Hilltop Inn rezoning on hold

Dik Tiy Housing plan for low-income and seniors housing could change.

A chance to sing in Italy

After Carnegie Hall, recruitment is on for Smithers choir trip to Florence, Verona and Venice

VIDEO: Two-legged B.C. dog needs prosthetic leg

Roo jumps like a Kangaroo and sits like a human, but owners hope to help the Iranian-born dog

Canucks rally for key 4-3 shootout win over Kings

Pettersson, Boeser lead way as Vancouver beats L.A.

Readers share the worst Valentine’s Day gifts they’ve ever received

A few of these senders maybe should have just gone with chocolates…

B.C. looks to create witness security program

Minister Mike Farnworth said program would be another step in curbing gang and gun violence

Killer’s ‘Mr. Big’ confession in girl’s murder could have been fabricated, judge says

Garry Handlen’s statements inadmissible in 1975 killing of Kathryn-Mary Herbert of Abbotsford

Postal workers say millennials perplexed by “snail mail”

A study shows Canadian millennials appreciate Canada Post, but do they know where the stamp goes?

Single on Valentine’s Day? Don’t worry, we got you

A round up of some of the funny memes out there for singles this Valentine’s Day

B.C. Hydro rates to rise another 8.1 per cent in next five years

Rates have gone up 70 per cent over the last decade

Search crews warn snowmobilers not to do ‘something stupid’ Family Day weekend

Lack of preparation and ‘poor-decision making’ contribute to the high number of rescue calls

Most Read