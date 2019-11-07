FILE - This Jan. 10, 2013 file photo shows vials of flu vaccines in Philadelphia. No vaccine is perfect, and it can take many years to find out how well a new vaccine works and how long it lasts. The annual flu vaccine is a particularly hard one to nail. The virus changes quickly and spreads easily. U.S. health officials make their best guess each spring about the formula for the next flu season. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

health matters

Flu season off to a fairly average start in B.C.: report

Influenza A and B ‘considered sporadic’ in B.C., Health Canada report says

The flu season is off to a “sporadic” start in B.C., according to Health Canada’s weekly FluWatch reports.

Since late August, there have been 140 total cases of influenza A or B reported in the province. Nearly all of those were reported from the end of September to Oct. 26 – when the most recent data is available.

By this time last year there were 69 confirmed cases.

Most of the strains detected so far this season, or 52 cases, have been influenza A H3N2.

DON’T GO VIRAL: Health officials urge public to get flu shot

Health authorities are reminding people to get immunized with the annual flu shot as the season starts to ramp up, specifically children, seniors and those who work or live with people who have higher risks of complications from the flu.

“For healthy people, having the flu means a few days of feeling miserable, but for young children, pregnant women, the elderly and those with underlying health conditions, it can lead to a severe illness involving a hospital stay, or even death,” Dr. Meena Dawar, with Vancouver Coastal Health, said in a news release.

“The flu shot is the best way to not only protect yourself, but also the higher-risk people around you.”

Deliveries of flu vaccines to B.C. pharmacies and clinics were delayed in September but hasn’t appeared to cause any shortages. This year, the intranasal vaccine, FluMist, isn’t available meaning that all vaccines will be by injection only.

READ MORE: This flu season, B.C. pharmacies will offer numbing cream to help ease needle phobia

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Airbnb collects double the amount of provincial sales tax expected

Just Posted

Legion looking to amend its liquor licence to standard primary licence

Currently the Legion holds a Liquor Primary Club Licence

Pattison seeks total control of Canfor

Deal is worth $980 million

Skeena Voices | The innovative spirit of the average worker

Former Alcan employee Alan McGowan pens memoir of life in Kitimat, Terrace

Positive Living North seeks winter clothing donations

PLN’s on-site manager told The Interior News the issue of homelessness is still one facing the Town

Festival of Trees celebrates five years

This year the event has set a goal of raising $50,000 for two local non-profits

VIDEO: B.C.’s first dinosaur species discovered in Sustut River

Royal BC Museum palaeonotologist confirms discovery of ‘Ferrisaurus sustutensis’

Airbnb collects double the amount of provincial sales tax expected

Airbnb said it has paid out $33.7 million in provincial sales tax

Owners of B.C. care home in damage control after 94-year-old left with bed bugs for days

Ontario-based Sienna Living holds meeting with residents to discuss whistleblower video

Starbucks launches five new cup designs for the holidays

Designs were meant to evoke feelings of joy

BC Ferries offers free travel for military members, cadets and seniors this Remembrance Day

BC Ferries adds 28 sailings for the long weekend

Drivers urged to be careful as B.C. enters worst month for deer collisions

Deer are involved in approximately 80 per cent of wildlife vehicle collisions

No deal reached: Faculty union at UNBC expected to man picket lines Thursday morning

The university has more than 3,500 students and about 180 tenure and tenure-track faculty

Peacocks up for adoption at exotic animal farm in the Okanagan

Kangaroo Creek Farm is looking for a new home for six of its peacocks

Surgical objects left in patients on the rise in Canada, data shows

553 foreign items — such as sponges and medical instruments — were left behind over a two-year period

Most Read