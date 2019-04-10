(Black Press Media files)

Florida man gets house arrest for bringing gun to son’s school

Police found a loaded AK-47 pistol during a search

A Florida man who went to a junior high school with a loaded gun after his son contacted him to say a teacher pushed him has been sentenced to nearly a year of house arrest.

The Palm Beach Post reports 27-year-old Christopher Freeman pleaded guilty last month as part of a deal with prosecutors to possessing a weapon on school property.

Palm Beach County School District police say Freeman’s son video-called him in tears earlier last month, saying a teacher at Bear Lakes Middle School “slammed him.” Freeman told police he then saw an adult grab the boy before the call ended.

A police officer met with Freeman, who uses a wheelchair, when he arrived at the school. The officer reported seeing what appeared to be a gun sticking out of Freeman’s pants. Police found a loaded AK-47 pistol during a search.

READ MORE: Florida Man Googles self to find out which ‘Florida Man’ he is

READ MORE: Florida man believed he was ‘half-man, half-dog,’ says doctor

___

The Associated Press

