Flood watch, evacuation alerts remain in place for Bulkley Valley

Flood watches remain in effect around the Skeena and Bulkley rivers, however a break in the weather has slowed rising waterways.

Rain could cause the Skeena and Bulkley rivers to swell further, but the modelling isn’t suggesting significant rises, the River Forecast Centre says. A flood watch means river levels are rising and will approach or may exceed bankfull. Flooding of areas adjacent to affected rivers may occur.

The Town of Smithers is keeping the Evacuation Alert for the low-lying areas around the Bulkley River: Riverside Drive, Riverside Park Campground, and the Smithers Fall Fair Grounds.

MORE NEWS: Damaged cable that took down northwest B.C. phone and internet underscores vulnerability of region

“The reason for that is that there is a possibility for more weather to come through our area that could bring more precipitaton and we think the best course of action is to leave the alert in place for now and reevaluate on Friday and we’ll go from there,” said Matt Herzog, director of emergency support services for the Town of Smithers and Village of Telkwa.

He added, that residents should stay away from the areas that have evacuation alerts in place.

“And please stay away from any barricaded areas or trails, and please, please stay away from river banks. River banks can undermine themselves, what you think is a river bank, there might actually be a few feet of water that has been dug underneath that you can’t see. The risk of the river bed giving away is still quite significant with the way the rivers are right now.”

Sandbags have been provided to residents who asked for them by the town of Smithers and the Regional District of Bulkley Nechako. BC Wildfire helped fill bags and deliver them last weekend.

-with files from the Canadian Press