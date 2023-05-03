Evacuation alert issued May 3, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. for 10 properties in Grand Forks South of 68th Avenue (RDKB handout)

FLOOD WATCH: 18 properties on evacuation alert in rural Grand Forks

Eight properties in the Gilpin Road area and 10 located south of 68th Avenue have been prepped to leave

An evacuation alert has been issued for residents in the South Johnson Flats and Manly Meadows in rural Grand Forks, amid high risks of flooding in the region.

The alert was issued Wednesday (May 3) at 1:30 p.m. by the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary and impacts roughly 18 properties: eight in the Gilpin Road area and 10 south of 68th Avenue.

“The Regional Emergency Operations Centre is issuing these alerts as weather models are showing that rivers will continue to rise,” RDKB emergency manager Mark Stephens said in a statement. “We encourage residents to stay up to date by checking official sources for information and to sign up for our evacuation alert system.”

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC FloodBreaking News

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Nicola Valley under severe thunderstorm watch while rivers rise
Next story
1 home lost, fire hall underwater as Cache Creek floods

Just Posted

Council still torn on where to allow temporary overnight sheltering. (Thom Barker photo)
Smithers still undecided on an encampment location

Trade Expo is on again in Smithers. (Emily Jaycox photo)
“Discover, Celebrate and Seize the Smithers Vibe,” at the NW Trade Expo in Smithers

Two men are dead after a fishing boat incident off the west coast of Haida Gwaii on April 30. Skidegate Health Centre hosted a sacred fire on May 1 in honour of the men. (Photo: Skidegate Health Centre FB)
Two Haida Gwaii men dead after fishing boat incident

Const. Brody Hemrich and Const. Gabriel Gravel show an RCMP Vessel used by the Coastal Unit in incidents on the water. A Prince Rupert family was rescued by members of the Coastal Unit on April 30 after their vessel engines failed. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert family with young children rescued in North Coast waters by RCMP