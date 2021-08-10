Columbia Shuswap Regional District Fire Services reports that the Ranchero-Deep Creek Fire Department and the BC Wildfire Service took quick action to subdue the Violet Creek fire north of Grindrod near the Larch Hills Forest Service Road, which started during the evening of Aug. 9. (CSRD Fire Services)

Columbia Shuswap Regional District Fire Services reports that the Ranchero-Deep Creek Fire Department and the BC Wildfire Service took quick action to subdue the Violet Creek fire north of Grindrod near the Larch Hills Forest Service Road, which started during the evening of Aug. 9. (CSRD Fire Services)

First Nation firefighters encouraged to join effort to extinguish B.C. blazes

First Nations’ emergency service group puts out call for more wildland firefighters

A call has been put out for First Nation wildland firefighters with experience, to help with the B.C. wildfire situation.

The First Nations’ Emergency Services Society issued the notice on Aug. 9, asking for First Nation communities and individuals with wildland firefighter experience and certification.

They are collecting information that will be forwarded to the BC Wildfire Service for employment recruitment for the remainder of the wildfire season.

The information needed is a name, First Nation, current wildfire certifications and contact information. That can be emailed to Jo-Anne Hales, communications coordinator, at jhales.fness.bc.ca. Alternatively, phone Hales at 250-462-1752.

READ MORE: From smoke to devastation: 23 minutes in Lytton

@CHWKcommunity
jessica.peters@hopestandard.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

B.C. Wildfires 2021

Previous story
Feds pledge $83M for residential school searches, $20M for monument honouring children
Next story
Surgeries bumped in Kelowna due to spike in COVID patients amid outbreak

Just Posted

Vihar construction conduct geotechnical work required for detailed construction design drawings for a proposed cycling trail between Smithers and Telkwa. (Contributed photo)
Feds/province pay for 3.5 km of Smithers to Telkwa trail

Scalawag (aka Teo Saefkow) will support his new EP Runaway with a tour in September with stops in Smithers, Prince Rupert and Terrace. (Publicity photo)
Scalawag (Teo Saefkow) drops new video today

A woman wears a vaccinated sticker after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Mobile vaccine clinic for first and second doses at Bovill Square today

Participants register for the 10th Annual Chip Run at the Dairy Queen parking lot July 24. (Facebook photo)
10th annual Chip Run draws record participation