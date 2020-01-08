Cassandra Robinson holds her newborn, Everlayne. The baby girl was born on January 2 at 4:30 p.m. weighing 6 lbs, 13 oz at the Bulkley Valley District Hospital. Robinson said hospital staff told her Everlayne is the first baby born this year in the Smithers region. Robinson, who lives in Hazelton gave birth in Smithers because she preferred that hospital over Wrinch Memorial. The first time mom will also be a single mom after the baby’s father died in July. “I’m okay with her. It would’ve been nice for me to have him help me raise her but there isn’t anything I can about that.” Mom and baby are home now and doing well. (Contributed photo)

First baby of the decade

Baby girl Everlayne was born on Jan. 2

It’s a girl! The first baby born in Smithers was delivered on January 2 at 4:30 p.m. weighing 6 lbs, 13 oz at the Bulkley Valley District Hospital to Cassandra Robinson. Robinson said hospital staff told her Everlayne is the first baby born this year in the Smithers region. Robinson, who lives in Hazelton gave birth in Smithers because she preferred that hospital over Wrinch Memorial.

The first time mom will also be a single mom after the baby’s father died in July.

“I’m okay with her. It would’ve been nice for me to have him help me raise her but there isn’t anything I can about that.”

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Two Smithers not-for-profits receive $122K in gaming grants

Just Posted

B.C. hereditary chiefs ban Coastal GasLink from Wet’suwet’en lands

Wet’suwet’en call for international week of solidarity on the anniversary of protester arrests

Steelheads drop afternoon match to Rampage 7-3

The loss brings the teams season record to 3-8

Wet’suwet’en evict Coastal GasLink from work site near Houston

Hereditary Chief Na’Moks says they are willing to take pipeline dispute all the way to Supreme Court

Fundraiser started for family of man who died in New Year’s Eve fire

GoFundMe page started by Perry Burton’s sister raised almost $5,000 in first 12 hours

Fire dept extracts driver trapped by collision with snow plow

Crash is the second in less than a week on stretch of Hwy 16 near Evelyn

VIDEO: How to help the animals affected by Australia’s wildfires

Fire burning all across the country, with animals and people at risk

Lightning rout Canucks 9-2 to end Vancouver’s 7-game win streak

Carter Verhaeghe his first career hat trick for Bolts

Many in B.C. feeling overwhelmed by how many electronics they own post-holidays: poll

Meanwhile, 77 per cent of British Columbians refuse to let go of ‘retro’ electronics

One person dead in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 1 near Golden

Four vehicles were involved in the crash

Two B.C. cities crack top 25 most bedbug-infested cities in Canada

Orkin Canada has released cities with the most bed bugs in 2019

B.C. artist creates special Haida emojis in new phone app

Jaalen Edenshaw says it is one small step to keeping culture and language alive on Haida Gwaii

Dog killed in fall from Vancouver highrise, sparking SPCA probe

Australian Shepherd died on impact

PHOTO: CN Rail train derails near Kitwanga

Company says no dangerous goods involved

Fears of killer robots, metal trees found in B.C. man’s 1999 time capsule

Family, friends reacquaint themselves with items tucked away before Y2K scare

Most Read