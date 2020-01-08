First baby of the decade

It’s a girl! The first baby born in Smithers was delivered on January 2 at 4:30 p.m. weighing 6 lbs, 13 oz at the Bulkley Valley District Hospital to Cassandra Robinson. Robinson said hospital staff told her Everlayne is the first baby born this year in the Smithers region. Robinson, who lives in Hazelton gave birth in Smithers because she preferred that hospital over Wrinch Memorial.

The first time mom will also be a single mom after the baby’s father died in July.

“I’m okay with her. It would’ve been nice for me to have him help me raise her but there isn’t anything I can about that.”