Nick Briere photos

Firefighters work 10 hours on Telkwa house fire

Tough conditions kept Smithers and Telkwa firefighters busy at fire with no injuries.

Telkwa and Smithers firefighters using, on top of their trucks and other hose, two sets of hose 800 feet long hooked up to the nearest fire hydrant were kept busy for about 10 hours Thursday at a house fire in Telkwa.

It was a fatiguing experience for the 10 from Telkwa and two crews of six and five from Smithers, but nobody was injured and the fire was kept from spreading beyond the house off Highway 16, according to Telkwa fire chief Laurence Turney.

He said a homeowner was outside when they noticed there was a problem.

RCMP were called in to direct traffic at first, with a Highways crew filling in after the first hour.

The metal roof on top of wood shaving insulation and a wooden ceiling did not make things easy for crews, who did not go on the roof to stay safe.

Turney was still investigating the cause Friday. The total damage estimate wasn’t available, but the roof had to be torn down.

Read more in the May 30 edition of The Interior News.

 

