Firefighters on scene of power line fire Lake Kathlyn area

UPDATED:

BC Hydro is now on the scene of a tree fire on a hydro wire west of Smithers.

Smithers Fire and Rescue responded to a call just before 7:30 this morning about the downed tree on Pinecrest Road, which is off Kroeker Road near Lake Kathlyn. Firefighters monitored the situation until the fire went out and a hydro crew arrived just after 8:30.

The power line remains intact and a precautionary power outage is localized to a small number of BC Hydro customers in the neighbourhod.

The fire department has cleared the scene.