x Emergency personnel were on the scene of a wildfire near Fairmont Tuesday evening. (BC Wildfire Service photo)

x Emergency personnel were on the scene of a wildfire near Fairmont Tuesday evening. (BC Wildfire Service photo)

Firefighters gain upper hand on 2-hectare wildfire south of Fairmont, B.C.

The fire is burning on Crown land on the west side of Highway 93/95 near the Columbia Lake viewpoint

Highway 93/95 has been re-opened after being temporarily closed overnight due to a wildfire south of Fairmont.

“Our team did an amazing job, and with support from the Resource Office and an initial attack crew from the BC Wildfire Service, were able to contain the fire early this morning,” explains Columbia Valley Rural Fire & Rescue chief Drew Sinclair.

The fire is burning on Crown land on the west side of Highway 93/95 near the Columbia Lake viewpoint. 13 firefighters and five pieces of apparatus responded to the call at approximately 11:30pm last night. “Once the fire was contained, the crews cleared the scene at about 3:30 a.m.; however, we had a crew from Fairmont and a tender stay back to assist the BC Wildfire crew until 6:30 a.m.,” adds Sinclair.

The fire is estimated to be two hectares in size and no structures were threatened.

The BC Wildfire Service remains on scene.


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

B.C. Wildfires 2022

Previous story
Pianist Oscar Peterson becomes first Black Canadian featured on a circulation coin
Next story
Mt. Evans fire near Kimberley being monitored by helicopters and air tankers

Just Posted

Sim’oogit Ni’isjoohl (Chief Earl Stephens) stands next to a replica of the Ni'isjoohl memorial pole in Laxgalts’ap (Greenville), in the Nass Valley. (Photo courtesy Nisga'a Nation)
Nisga’a delegation headed to Scotland to discuss repatriation of stolen memorial pole

Nickolas William Ferguson is wanted for outstanding charges and warrants in Prince Rupert and Terrace, the RCMP stated on August 10.
Prince Rupert RCMP’s Wanted Wednesday is Nickolas William Ferguson

Prince Rupert RCMP issued an urgent callout on August 10, for help in locating 16-year-old Lexus Hill. (Photo: supplied)
Prince Rupert RCMP urgently requests assistance in locating 16-year-old girl

The women’s/youth ball diamond at Witset will be getting a $150,000 facelift courtesy of the Toronto Blue Jays. (Interior News file photo)
Toronto Blue Jays’ film crew to attend reopening of Witset ball diamond