Firefighters free workers trapped in freezer, after senior plows car through B.C. Walmart wall

Saanich Fire Department on the scene after a car crashed into the Walmart in Uptown. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Saanich firefighters had to free staff at Walmart afer a driver rammed through the wall of a lower parking area Friday afternoon.

Deputy Chief Dan Wood told Black Press Media around 4:30 p.m. that firefighters were working to free staff trapped in walk in coolers at the Greater Victoria store. He said the vehicle drove 20 feet into the shop and pinned a freezer door closed.

Wood said an older woman driving was not seriously injured, reporting only neck pain. All staff were safely removed and not seriously injured.

Saanich Police Department cordoned off the area and the building remained closed Friday evening as firefighters awaited structural engineers.

Wood says all trapped employees have been evacuated and no serious injuries have been reported. The driver, an elderly woman, walked away with minor neck pain. The cause of the incident remains under investigation. 📸 via @SaanichFire pic.twitter.com/Wh0jKQ7FPw — Devon Bidal (@devonscarlett) April 10, 2021

READ ALSO: Owner of large, off-leash dog that fatally mauled small pup in Saanich park identified

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.

Staff gather outside the building at Walmart in Uptown the afternoon of April 9. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)