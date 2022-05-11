Aftermath of a fire that gutted the Willow Dale complex in New Hazelton May 5. (Facebook photo)

Fire that levelled New Hazelton apartment building suspicious: fire chief

The old Willow Dale complex was unoccupied and completely destroyed by the May 5 blaze

New Hazelton’s fire chief says a fire that destroyed an apartment building known as the Willow Dale complex May 5 was suspicious in nature.

No details were given for why it was suspicious.

Helene Paranich said New Hazelton Fire Rescue was alerted to the blaze at approximately 11 a.m. that morning.

When firefighters arrived the building was fully engulfed.

The Hazelton and Gitanmaax fire brigades provided assistance in bringing the fire under control, but the damage was so extensive, the structure had to be demolished for safety reasons, Paranich said.

The building at 3513 Churchill Street in New Hazelton was unoccupied and for sale at the time and no injuries were reported.

The fire chief said the arson does not appear to be insurance-related as the owner said the building was uninsured.

The property was recently listed for sale at $169,000. The latest BC Assessment pegged the value of the buildings at $195,000 and the land at $12,000.


