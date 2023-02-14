Smithers Fire vehicles. (Deb Meissner photo)

Fire in trailer park

Smithers Fire Department called out twice on Sunday

A family is without a home after a fire in Hudson Bay Trailer Park on Sunday.

Alle Jan de Vries, deputy fire chief of the Smithers Fire Department, said 20 members attended.

“When we arrived on scene, the fire was bending out of the back of the trailer,” he said. “With a co-ordinated fire attack we were able to quickly and aggressively extinguish it.”

There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Later that evening, the fire department was called out to a motor vehicle incident near Telkwa.

“They weren’t at the same time,” de Vries added. “They were one after the other. So we were able to maintain proper staffing support in their response areas for the motor vehicle incident.”

