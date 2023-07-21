An evacuation order was issued last night east of Houston. (BC Wildfire Service illustration)

Fire growth spurs evacuation order east of Houston

Old Man Creek fire now more than 2,000 hectares

An evacuation order in the area of the Old Man Lake fire east of Houston was added to an alert early this morning by the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako.

It applies to properties off of the Heading Creek Forest Service Road following the fire’s growth yesterday afternoon.

“Higher than forecasted temperatures combined with afternoon instability resulted in thunderstorm cells and high winds in the area and caused fire activity to increase,” reports the B.C. Wildfire Service.

“The fire grew to the north and is approximately three kilometres south of Highway 16. The fire is now estimated at 2,200 hectares.”

Crews are now installing sprinkler systems and taking other measures at properties in the area.

The Old Man Creek fire was first reported July 7, one of a series that broke out over that period of time.

Fires in and around the Houston area are now gathered together it what is called the Nadina Complex by the wildfire service.

That means fighting them is placed under one command structure, allowing the coordination of firefighters on the ground, aircraft and heavy equipment.

