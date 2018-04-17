Fire destroys trailer

No one was injured in the blaze at Mountain View Trailer Park outside Smithers.

On April 16 just after 12 p.m., the Smithers RCMP received a request to support the Smithers Fire Department with a structure fire involving a residential mobile home at 95 Laidlaw Road to keep the peace and ensure curious onlookers maintained a safe distance from the fire, and allowed the firefighters to safely put out the fire.

The home was destroyed, but the nearby structures were saved thanks to the quick actions of our local firefighters. Two of the mobile homes in close proximity were damaged by the heat and smoke from the originating structure fire.

All occupants and animals in and around the structure fire made it out safely.

There were no injuries sustained as a result of the fire.

-Submitted by the Smithers RCMP