A mobile home on Laidlaw Road was destroyed by fire on Monday. (Marisca Bakker photo)

Fire destroys trailer

No one was injured in the blaze at Mountain View Trailer Park outside Smithers.

On April 16 just after 12 p.m., the Smithers RCMP received a request to support the Smithers Fire Department with a structure fire involving a residential mobile home at 95 Laidlaw Road to keep the peace and ensure curious onlookers maintained a safe distance from the fire, and allowed the firefighters to safely put out the fire.

The home was destroyed, but the nearby structures were saved thanks to the quick actions of our local firefighters. Two of the mobile homes in close proximity were damaged by the heat and smoke from the originating structure fire.

All occupants and animals in and around the structure fire made it out safely.

There were no injuries sustained as a result of the fire.

-Submitted by the Smithers RCMP

Previous story
B.C. First Nation, governments sign first-ever emergency management agreement
Next story
B.C. income assistance clients left on hold

Just Posted

Fire destroys trailer

No one was injured in the blaze at Mountain View Trailer Park outside Smithers.

We Are Witset: a village celebration

The Band formerly known as Moricetown invites all to celebrate the name change to Witset May 5.

Wooden Horsemen ready to rock Haida Gwaii and northwest B.C.

Vancouver rocker Steven Beddall got his start playing in ska and funk… Continue reading

Maple Leaf Green World aims for summer operation

Company takes more steps for medical marjuana to be grown in Telkwa

Talking 4-H

4-H talents from Topley to Smithers test their speaking and demonstrations skills.

‘This is the game I love’: B.C. goalie coach retires at 81

After coaching hockey goaltenders since 1997, Gerry Pang has finally decided to hang up the skates.

Judge stays charges against 3 B.C. Mounties due to trial delays

Trio were facing assault charges after being accused of pepper spraying a man

Fundraiser kicks off in honour of missing B.C. man presumed dead

David Kim, 45, went missing April 7 between Terrace and Prince Rupert

B.C. income assistance clients left on hold

Ombudsperson says some improvements being made

Starbucks to give racial sensitivity training after viral arrest video

Police were called after two black men refused to leave a Philadelphia store

David Eby calls Alberta’s ‘bluff’ on pipeline restrictions

Saskatchewan also plans restrictions on B.C. fuel shipments

B.C. woman who set kids on fire granted day parole

Donna Hysop is serving a life sentence after being convicted of second-degree murder and attempted murder

Unions threatening strike action against CP Rail

IBEW and Teamsters Canada Rail Conference seeking new collective agreements.

B.C. naturopath treats boy with rabid dog saliva

Dr. Anke Zimmermann writes in a post on her website that the treatment was successful

Most Read