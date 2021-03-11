Smithers Fire Rescue personnel in front of the fire hall with Ladder 11 and Engine 12 in the fall of 2020. (Smithers Fire Rescue photo)

Smithers Fire Rescue personnel in front of the fire hall with Ladder 11 and Engine 12 in the fall of 2020. (Smithers Fire Rescue photo)

Fire dept. raises nearly $7K for muscular dystrophy

The department’s Club 222 raffle sold out; weekly draws for $100 underway

Smithers Fire Rescue (SFR)has raised $6,900 for Muscular Dystrophy Canada through its Club 222 raffle, which was formerly run by the Lions Club.

Tickets for the raffle were $55 each and the 250 issued sold out quickly said Alle Jan de Vries, assistant fire chief.

“It’s going really well and we’ve had people winning money,” he said.

There are 52 weekly draws of $100 and three bonus draws of $500 (April 1, July 1 and Nov. 26).

The fire department formerly ran an annual Harley Davidson raffle to raise money for muscular dystrophy, but when the Smithers Harley dealership closed in January 2020, firefighters were looking for a new avenue.

The Lions Club, however, was dissolving at the end of the year and looking for someone to take over their raffle and (SFR) stepped up.

“The Smithers Lions Club couldn’t be happier,” said Lion Mike Wyllie.

“Not only will this longstanding raffle continue under the auspices of [SFR], but the money raised will continue to go towards worthwhile causes benefiting the community. The Smithers Lions Club wishes [SFR] many years of successful fundraising with the Club 222 raffle.”

READ MORE:

Fire department takes over Lions Club raffle

Bursaries awarded as Lions Club wraps up its service to the community


editor@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
A year of COVID-19: British Columbians describe pandemic life outside Canada

Just Posted

A pharmacist prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine at a pharmacy prototype clinic in Halifax on March 9, 2021. The CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
B.C. vaccine rollout: Seniors aged 85+ can register for COVID immunization Thursday

Originally, registration for 85 to 89 year olds was expected to open Monday, March 15

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Smithers Weekly Police Blotter: Feb 26 – March 3

Smithers RCMP open 115 new files including 14 property crimes

While music concerts and nightclubs have reopened, Klassen said she instead prefers to go fishing. (Submitted)
A year of COVID-19: British Columbians describe pandemic life outside Canada

For the pandemic anniversary, Black Press Media spoke to residents living around the world

The board released its investigation report Tuesday into the crash last August of an Aberdeen Helicopters Ltd. aircraft that was under full power when it hit the upper part of a mountain northwest of Stewart, killing the pilot. (Facebook/Aberdeen Helicopters Ltd.)
What caused the fatal B.C. helicopter crash last summer? We may never know, says TSB

Investigators found no indication of mechanical or structural problems with the aircraft

There has been one death in association with a COVID-19 outbreak at Brucejack Mine in northwestern B.C. (Smithers Interior News)
One case in isolation, one death in connection to Brucejack COVID-19 outbreak

There have been no new cases associated with the outbreak since late February

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks about COVID-19 vaccination program at the B.C. legislature, March 8, 2020. (B.C. government)
AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine begins arriving in B.C.

Another 531 cases, 51 variants, confirmed in B.C. Wednesday

A pharmacist prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine at a pharmacy prototype clinic in Halifax on March 9, 2021. The CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
B.C. government won’t release Telus contract on vaccine appointment call centres

Premier John Horgan and Health Minister Adrian Dix were repeatedly asked during question period

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Japanese-Canadian dancer Jennifer inside a newly-installed “dance bubble,” part of Tourism Vancouver’s latest effort to draw locals back to the downtown core. (Small Stage)
VIDEO: Array of COVID-safe ‘dance bubbles’ installed in downtown Vancouver

Nighttime performances scheduled to take place every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday this month

The virtual 2021 BC Tourism and Hospitality Conference meets virtually March 8 to 12.
B.C. tourism sector targets ‘Mission Possible’ during virtual conference

Tourism Industry Association of BC and the BC Hotel Association co-host conference March 8 to 12

A passenger bus involved in an accident along a logging road Friday night is carried from the crash scene by a tow-truck near Bamfield, B.C. on Saturday, September 14, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Coroner says lack of seatbelts a factor in fatal Bamfield bus crash

2019 rollover killed two 18-year-old University of Victoria students during a field trip

Sam DiMaria, owner of Bella Rosa Orchard, examines his harvest in September. (Phil McLachlan - Kelowna Capital News - File)
Funding initiative aims to boost sales for B.C. farmers, food producers

B.C. government’s initiative helping companies market their products as local

(Black Press Media files)
160,000 individuals, couples still waiting to receive their BC Recovery Benefit

Finance ministry says that 2.3 million people have applied so far

A plane’s fuselage is seen through the canopy of forest at a crash site on Addenbroke Island, B.C. The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says a decision to continue flying in poor weather led to the float plane crash that killed four people and injured five others. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Royal Canadian Air Force, 442 Squadron
Pilot’s decision to fly to B.C. fish camp in poor weather led to 4 deaths, says TSB

Report indicates floatplane left Vancouver airport on July 26, 2019 and crashed into Addenbroke Island

Most Read