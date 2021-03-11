Fire dept. raises nearly $7K for muscular dystrophy

Smithers Fire Rescue personnel in front of the fire hall with Ladder 11 and Engine 12 in the fall of 2020. (Smithers Fire Rescue photo)

Smithers Fire Rescue (SFR)has raised $6,900 for Muscular Dystrophy Canada through its Club 222 raffle, which was formerly run by the Lions Club.

Tickets for the raffle were $55 each and the 250 issued sold out quickly said Alle Jan de Vries, assistant fire chief.

“It’s going really well and we’ve had people winning money,” he said.

There are 52 weekly draws of $100 and three bonus draws of $500 (April 1, July 1 and Nov. 26).

The fire department formerly ran an annual Harley Davidson raffle to raise money for muscular dystrophy, but when the Smithers Harley dealership closed in January 2020, firefighters were looking for a new avenue.

The Lions Club, however, was dissolving at the end of the year and looking for someone to take over their raffle and (SFR) stepped up.

“The Smithers Lions Club couldn’t be happier,” said Lion Mike Wyllie.

“Not only will this longstanding raffle continue under the auspices of [SFR], but the money raised will continue to go towards worthwhile causes benefiting the community. The Smithers Lions Club wishes [SFR] many years of successful fundraising with the Club 222 raffle.”

READ MORE:

Fire department takes over Lions Club raffle

Bursaries awarded as Lions Club wraps up its service to the community



editor@interior-news.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter