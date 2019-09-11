Fire dept. raises flags in memory of fellow first responders lost on 9/11

The truck used was actually present in New York city that day in 2001

As has been their custom, Smithers Fire Rescue raised the American and Canadian Flags on its Ladder 11 engine to commemorate their fellow first responders who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001 when terrorists took down the World Trade Centre buildings in New York City.

At the time, Ladder 11 was in service in Long Branch, New Jersey and was one of the trucks that actually responded to the emergency.

“This truck has a very special history,” said Deputy Fire Chief Kelly Zacharias.

Following 9/11, the American government made a huge investment in replacing emergency equipment and the relatively new Ladder 11 was one of the trucks that was replaced.

It was picked up originally by Fort St. John and later bought by Smithers.