Fire dept extracts driver trapped by collision with snow plow

Crash is the second in less than a week on stretch of Hwy 16 near Evelyn

At approximately 10:45 this morning, a snow plow collided with a station wagon on Hwy 16 near Evelyn trapping the driver of the car.

Smithers Fire Rescue was able to extract the driver from the car through the passenger side. EMT’s attended to the driver at the scene. There were no serious injuries.

An RCMP officer onsite was unable to definitively confirm the cause, but from the position of the two vehicles and tire tracks it would appear that as the plow was attempting to turn right onto a side road, the car somehow got caught in the truck’s rightside blind spot and was forced into a snowbank.

This was the second collision in less than a week near that location. On New Year’s Eve, two tractor-trailers collided head-on.

READ MORE: Charges being considered in New Year’s Eve head-on truck crash

Although no fault has thus far been laid in this collision, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure (TranBC) has a series of “Dos and Don’ts” on its website including: give plows plenty of space; never pass plows on the right; and don’t assume the driver can see you.

“In order to operate safely, snow plow operators need fellow drivers to be extra cautious around them,” TranBC states.



