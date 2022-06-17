The Oliver Fire Department conducted several wildfire training exercises on Thursday, May 26. (Photo- Oliver Fire Department Facebook)

Fire departments to hold training exercises in Smithers this weekend

Fire Boss course designed to better prepare fire departments for a large wildfire event

Fire departments from Prince George to Smithers and the B.C. Wildfire Service (BCWS) will combine and hold live practices around Smithers and the regional district this Saturday, June 18.

The Engine Boss course, which includes training on tactics to protect homes in the event of a wildfire, is designed to ensure municipal fire departments meet the requirements for provincial wildfire deployments.

In the Smithers exercise, the live training is to gain experience in the event of a large incident, requiring many fire departments and the BCWS working together. The course is designed for supervisors and will have approximately 45 participants.

The 10 fire departments participating will be based out of the Fall Fair Grounds and they intend to use the truck lights, in a mock emergency situation. It is solely for training purposes. Residents should not be alarmed by the activity.

Oliver, B.C. and Fort St. James just completed the same training, to be prepared in case of another year of high wildfire activity.

Residents are advised to pull over as they normally would, if they see a fire truck or emergency vehicle with their lights on approaching.


