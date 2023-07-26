Fire departments respond quickly to quash Canadian Tire blaze

The Garden Centre area at Canadian Tire fully engulfed July 26.
Smoke billows from the Canadian Tire store in Smithers July 26.
Aftermath of fire at Canadian Tire store in Smithers July 26.
The Canadian Tire fire in Smithers July 26 appears to have started in the Garden Centre area.

Smithers Fire Rescue with help from Telkwa Fire Rescue have a fire that started at Canadian Tire this afternoon basically under control. Police and ambulance also responded and are currently on scene.

The blaze started at around 4:30 p.m. and was effectively out by 5:15 p.m.

Police at the scene told Black Press Media the inside of the building was very smoky and the back part of the building may be compromised.

There is no indication of a cause so far.


