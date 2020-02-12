Fire damages dry cleaners

Hairdresser business also affected

Minor structural damage is being reported from an early morning fire Feb. 6 at Pleasant Valley Cleaners.

Two vehicles from the Houston Volunteer Fire Department and 12 members responded at 6:53 a.m. Feb. 6 after a passerby reported smoke and some flames coming out of the roof of the building which also houses Miko’s Hair Design.

“Damage is some wiring burnt up minor damage to main structure and of course smoke damage,” says Houston fire chief Jim Daigneault of the blaze.

“Arriving on scene, lots of smoke coming out of vents and roof eves, no sign of open flames,” he said.

As of late last week, no cause had been determined.

Fire crews spent an hour and a half at the scene.

Building and Pleasant Valley Cleaners owners Les and Susan Auston said a fire specialist would be seeking the cause.

”The fire was contained to the back room of the main building where after enough heat was produced one of the main water lines unsoldered itself and water burst out spraying against an inside wall, thus keeping the fire somewhat contained,” they said in an email account of the fire.

”Unfortunately a lot of smoke was produced The damage is extensive to all equipment and a few coveralls, mats and other products we service.”

The Austons thanked the Houston Volunteer Fire Department members for their response, saying that damage was limited owing to the fire being brought under control quickly.

They’ve found another location in which to do laundry that’s dropped off and an office at the back of the building is in service. A date to complete repairs is unknown.

Miko’s Hair Design, posting on Facebook, informed customers late last week that it was closed until further notice.

The owner reported that the business equipment looked OK at first inspection but “it’s a huge mess from the smoke and steam. Everything needs to be cleaned.”

