Final phase of Chandler Park improvement project underway

Gryphons forward Cassidy Elliot pushes the ball into Terrace territory as Danielle Irvine and Jenna Elliot look on during game play at Chandler Park on May 12, 2012. The final phase of an improvement project to Chandler Park is underway after council voted unanimously to award the Chandler Park Field Upgrades – Phase 2 contract to Kermode Bobcat Services Ltd. in the amount of $157,245 at their Aug. 27 meeting. (File photo)

The final phase of an improvement project to Chandler Park which began in 2016 is underway.

At their Aug. 27 meeting, council voted unanimously to award the Chandler Park Field Upgrades – Phase 2 contract to Kermode Bobcat Services Ltd. in the amount of $157,245.

This contract includes removing the remaining track section by Alberta Street, and re-grading/re-sodding grassed areas and approximately 3,200 square metres of playing surface.

This will complete the construction of Field 3.

The substantial completion date for the project is Sep. 27.

While it will be dependant on winter conditions and spring 2020 re-growth, the report to Council said it is “expected” that Field 3 will be playable in the 2020 soccer season.

The Town previously spent just over $56,500 this year on repairs to Field 1.

Coun. Frank Wray noted it’s gone on longer than expected as he thanked staff for their work on it.

“They’ve been very patient and very accommodating to the soccer groups and I want to express my appreciation for that,” he said.